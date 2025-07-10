Code Waechter LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Code Waechter LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $296.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.39. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $245.90 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.