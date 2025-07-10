FY2026 Earnings Estimate for BMY Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.04. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

BMY stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

