Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $370.43 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

