Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $277.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day moving average of $218.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $279.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

