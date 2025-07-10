Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 2,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, July 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $953.02 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.