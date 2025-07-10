Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

