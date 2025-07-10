Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

