ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.55 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

