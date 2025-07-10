iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 898,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 6.4% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $52,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $63.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

