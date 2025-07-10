Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,410,000 after buying an additional 161,855 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 329,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 327,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

