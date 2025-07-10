Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $554.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.52. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

