Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 127 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,051 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after buying an additional 234,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $701,036,000 after buying an additional 159,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,874,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $597,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average of $121.31. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.