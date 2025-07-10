iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Raised by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

