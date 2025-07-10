Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,380 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

