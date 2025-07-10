Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $296.52 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

