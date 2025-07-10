Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 99 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,842.10. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $1,015.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,008.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $962.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.93, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

