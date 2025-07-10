Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Decreased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $296.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

