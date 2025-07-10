True Vision MN LLC Has $17.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

True Vision MN LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.3% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,610,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $627.03 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $629.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.32 and its 200 day moving average is $584.41. The company has a market capitalization of $631.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

