Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9%

DIS stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

