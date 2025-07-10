Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.40.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.