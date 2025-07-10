Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Southern by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

