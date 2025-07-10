Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,260 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

