Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

View Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $130.74 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.