Cooper Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,570 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.2% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $143.13 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 622.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.83.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock worth $186,110,685. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

