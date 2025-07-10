Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PM opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.73. The stock has a market cap of $276.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

