Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3%

ZTS opened at $158.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

