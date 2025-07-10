Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $307.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $308.40. The company has a market cap of $505.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

