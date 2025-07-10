Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,413,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

