Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Up 1.0%
NVS opened at $122.95 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
