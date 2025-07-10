Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.0%

NVS opened at $122.95 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.