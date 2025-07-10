Allworth Financial LP Purchases 15,932 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VIG opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

