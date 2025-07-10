Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VGIT opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

