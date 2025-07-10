Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,761,576,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after buying an additional 687,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after buying an additional 428,502 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,766,238,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:GS opened at $696.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $726.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.00.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.