Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.36 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $155.95 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

