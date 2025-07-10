Stonebrook Private Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after buying an additional 722,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $289.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

