Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,198 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after purchasing an additional 850,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

