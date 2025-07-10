True Vision MN LLC Invests $377,000 in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.3% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.27.

NYSE SPOT opened at $721.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $686.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.48. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

