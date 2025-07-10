Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company stock opened at $510.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.92. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

