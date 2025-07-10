MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after buying an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after buying an additional 168,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $392.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

