Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $37.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $37,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.96.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

