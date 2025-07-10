Rock Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7%

Stryker stock opened at $392.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

