ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,015.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,008.69 and its 200-day moving average is $962.58. The company has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

