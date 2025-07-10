Code Waechter LLC Buys Shares of 3,456 Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

