Code Waechter LLC Buys Shares of 13,226 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2%

Pfizer stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

