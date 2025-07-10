Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 83,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

