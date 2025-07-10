Lbp Am Sa Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

