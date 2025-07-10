Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.75 and a 200 day moving average of $328.40. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

