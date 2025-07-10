Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $16.87 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 5.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 84,934 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 119,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

