Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,084,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

