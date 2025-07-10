Stonebrook Private Inc. Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after buying an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.06.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $242.72 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

