Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,446 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $177.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

